What you need to know if attending the Trump rally in Sioux City on Sunday

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa. By the time he returns Monday, Oct. 16, to Iowa, Trump will have drawn more than 10,000 people to his events here in less than a month. There's no guarantee his crowds will translate to support in the state's Jan. 15 caucuses that will launch the 2024 nominating cycle. But unlike his campaign in 2016, Trump has a more sophisticated organization to capitalize on his high-wattage events. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Taylor Deckert
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Former President Donald Trump is coming to Sioux City on Sunday, and the Orpheum Theatre downtown is making its preparations.

Doors open to the event on Sunday at noon, with the program starting at 2 p.m., and Trump set to make his remarks around 3 p.m. Several blocks of Pierce Street in front of the Orhepum will be closed for a portion of the day for Trump’s visit.

The theatre holds around 2,500 people, and representatives say to expect lots of lines getting into the highly anticipated event.

Staff at the Orpheum is enhancing its security as an extra precaution.

“We met pretty in-depth with the Secret Service so we were looking at different security protocols, making sure the building is safe, locked down, limited access, everything like that. We’ve also been working with the City of Sioux City when you think traffic control. Part of Pierce Street will be partially blocked off. Making sure everything runs nice and smoothly,” said Emily Vondrak, Director of Marketing at the Orpheum Theatre.

Staff recommend a small or clear bag if you are bringing something to the rally.

“Be cognisant of what is in it, similar to what you would bring to a concert or another event,” added Vondrak.

Weapons are not allowed inside the venue, and all bags are subject to search.

The MLK Ground Transportation Center will be closed to all public parking on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., including skywalk access. Sioux City officials say this closure is at the direction of the U.S. Secret Service.

Free public parking will be available at the River’s Landing Parking Ramp, the Discovery Parking Ramp, the Heritage Parking Ramp and at the Downtown Public Library’s parking lot.

The last time Trump was in Sioux City was his visit to Sioux Gateway Airport in November 2022.

Tickets to see Trump are free, but you must pre-register. Click here to register for tickets ahead of the Sunday event.

