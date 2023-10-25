Yankton School District placed on ‘soft lockdown’ Wednesday morning

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Yankton School District and Yankton Police Department worked together to protect students by placing all schools on a soft lockdown after a threat was received Wednesday morning.

Details are limited, but Yankton Police Chief Jason Foote said a threat was received around 8:10 a.m. and police were present at all schools in the district as a precaution while the threat was investigated.

Other schools nationwide have received similar threats, but authorities wanted to err on the side of caution.

They also asked if anyone has information on the incident to contact Yankton Crime Stoppers at 605-665-4440.

