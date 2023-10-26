The Bancorp completes HQ move to downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Bancorp, one of the largest banks by asset size with a headquarters in South Dakota, officially moved into its new location in downtown Sioux Falls.

On Thursday, leaders held a ribbon cutting for the new space at the expanded Cherapa Place.

The Bancorp will occupy 50,000 square feet throughout the top three floors of the 10-story mixed-use building.

“We are really excited to welcome the community into the space here. We have been working on the space for the last 5 years, and it has finally come to fruition,” said Greg Garry, Chief Operating Officer. “It’s a one-of-a-kind space here in Sioux Falls. I think when people come in they will forget they are in Sioux Falls for a little while and take in the whole space.”

The Bancorp Bank provides banking technology solutions through its fintech solutions, institutional banking, commercial lending, and real estate lending businesses.

