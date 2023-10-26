Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

The Bancorp completes HQ move to downtown Sioux Falls

One of the largest banks by asset size with a headquarters in South Dakota officially moved into its new location in downtown Sioux Falls.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Bancorp, one of the largest banks by asset size with a headquarters in South Dakota, officially moved into its new location in downtown Sioux Falls.

On Thursday, leaders held a ribbon cutting for the new space at the expanded Cherapa Place.

The Bancorp will occupy 50,000 square feet throughout the top three floors of the 10-story mixed-use building.

“We are really excited to welcome the community into the space here. We have been working on the space for the last 5 years, and it has finally come to fruition,” said Greg Garry, Chief Operating Officer. “It’s a one-of-a-kind space here in Sioux Falls. I think when people come in they will forget they are in Sioux Falls for a little while and take in the whole space.”

The Bancorp Bank provides banking technology solutions through its fintech solutions, institutional banking, commercial lending, and real estate lending businesses.

Previous Coverage: A look into the new Bancorp building going up in late 2023

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls woman is speaking out about her experience at a local hospital earlier this month...
Sioux Falls mom deals with bed bugs in hospital delivery room
The future state prison in Lincoln County continues to face pushback from residents living near...
Lincoln County Commission calls for state to meet with residents, ‘Frankly, it’s not how we treat people in South Dakota.’
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Koda Fernau, center, appeared in Antelope County Court on Wednesday.
Teenager who allegedly threatened to ‘shoot up’ school bus has bond revoked after drug test
Sioux Falls man arrested for impersonating a police officer, aggravated assault

Latest News

Sioux Falls area students wanted as extras for movie to shoot near Yankton
During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses.
Sioux Falls business fails alcohol compliance check
Angela Bino, left, and Jessica Bino, right, are facing murder charges after a stabbing in Sioux...
Documents: Sioux City woman killed by daughter, granddaughter
National American Beer Day with Remedy Brewing Company
National American Beer Day with Remedy Brewing
National American Beer Day with Remedy Brewing
National American Beer Day with Remedy Brewing