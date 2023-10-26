Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dickinson County denies Invenergy wind turbine project permit

The Dickinson County Board of Adjustments has denied Invenergy’s permit application for their wind turbine project after days of hearing concerns from residents
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON COUNTY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Dickinson County Board of Adjustments has denied Invenergy’s permit application for their wind turbine project after days of hearing concerns from residents.

On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, the Dickinson County Board of Adjustments held meetings to hear from concerned residents and Invenergy on the proposed wind turbine project that would put up to 203 wind turbines in the area.

Witnesses tell Dakota News Now that the Board of Adjustment heard “many passionate speeches against wind turbines” followed by a rebuttal from Invenergy.

Last night at 10:30, the Board of Adjustment voted to deny Invenergy’s permit application 3 to 1. Cami Wills, Alex Opinsky, and Chairman Jeff Ashland voted no, while Kirby Berhowe was the lone yes vote. Jennifer Johnson-Ross did not vote due to a conflict of interest.

The denial comes after months of pushback on the project from groups like The Dickinson County Concerned Citizens, who claimed Invenergy used intimidation tactics to get landowners to sign leases for their turbines and push their projects through county government.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls woman is speaking out about her experience at a local hospital earlier this month...
Sioux Falls mom deals with bed bugs in hospital delivery room
The future state prison in Lincoln County continues to face pushback from residents living near...
Lincoln County Commission calls for state to meet with residents, ‘Frankly, it’s not how we treat people in South Dakota.’
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Koda Fernau, center, appeared in Antelope County Court on Wednesday.
Teenager who allegedly threatened to ‘shoot up’ school bus has bond revoked after drug test
Tea TIF could impact Harrisburg School District
Tea TIF could impact Harrisburg School District

Latest News

Pierre man convicted of assault on law enforcement officers
Sioux Falls area students wanted as extras for movie to shoot near Yankton
During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses.
Sioux Falls business fails alcohol compliance check
Angela Bino, left, and Jessica Bino, right, are facing murder charges after a stabbing in Sioux...
Documents: Sioux City woman killed by daughter, granddaughter
National American Beer Day with Remedy Brewing Company
National American Beer Day with Remedy Brewing