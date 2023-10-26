Dickinson County denies Invenergy wind turbine project permit

DICKINSON COUNTY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Dickinson County Board of Adjustments has denied Invenergy’s permit application for their wind turbine project after days of hearing concerns from residents.

On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, the Dickinson County Board of Adjustments held meetings to hear from concerned residents and Invenergy on the proposed wind turbine project that would put up to 203 wind turbines in the area.

Witnesses tell Dakota News Now that the Board of Adjustment heard “many passionate speeches against wind turbines” followed by a rebuttal from Invenergy.

Last night at 10:30, the Board of Adjustment voted to deny Invenergy’s permit application 3 to 1. Cami Wills, Alex Opinsky, and Chairman Jeff Ashland voted no, while Kirby Berhowe was the lone yes vote. Jennifer Johnson-Ross did not vote due to a conflict of interest.

The denial comes after months of pushback on the project from groups like The Dickinson County Concerned Citizens, who claimed Invenergy used intimidation tactics to get landowners to sign leases for their turbines and push their projects through county government.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.