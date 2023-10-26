Flags at half-staff for Lewiston victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Flags in South Dakota will be at half-staff to honor the victims of the shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

Authorities have reported that 18 victims have died from the shooting Wednesday night, and another 13 are injured.

Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide effective immediately until sunset on October 30th. This order is the result of a proclamation from President Joseph R. Biden, which can be found here.

