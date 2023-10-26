A Halloween costume made out of a box... a Boxtume!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you need a last-minute Halloween costume but don’t want to break the bank, Boxtumes are a creative alternative. Angela Drake with Two Men and a Truck shared how to make your own costume with items you already have at home.

Creating costumes out of recycled boxes and using ribbons or suspenders keeps costs down. Creating your own costume allows families to bond and make memories together. Boxtumes inspires those looking for unique ways to celebrate Halloween while on a budget.

