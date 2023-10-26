Kent Hrbek headlines charity event in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Baseball legend Kent Hrbek was the special guest for the 42nd annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner and Children’s Charity Fundraiser on Wednesday at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall.

The dinner is attended by nearly 2,000 people each year, making it the largest event of its kind in the United States.

“It is certainly rare that a charity fundraiser of this size sells out months in advance,” said Scott Abdallah – Co-Chair of the annual event. “The demand for this event every year is a reflection of how much our community honors and respects the law enforcement officers who sacrifice to protect us all every day.”

The Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner was founded forty-two years ago by Gene Abdallah as a way for local business and community leaders to come together and honor law enforcement officers throughout South Dakota. The event has also raised millions of dollars for children’s charities in the name of law enforcement

“The law enforcement in Minnesota has been tough it’s been terrible and I know the love people here give their law enforcement and I said I’d love to come out for them,” Hrbek said.

Governor Kristi Noem, Mayor Paul TenHaken, and Attorney General Marty Jackley were in attendance at Wednesday’s fundraiser.

