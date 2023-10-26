Lincoln County Commission calls for state to meet with residents, ‘Frankly, it’s not how we treat people in South Dakota.’

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The future state prison in Lincoln County continues to face pushback from residents living near the proposed site and county leaders are joining their constituents in calling for the state to answer questions.

Lincoln County Commission listened to residents’ concerns about the prison site and shared in their frustration with a lack of communication from the state.

Earlier this month, a site was officially selected for the new state prison and it took Lincoln County residents and the commission by surprise.

“A week ago we had no idea about this and so my first question is why? Why was this information kept from the public until right before?” asked Jill Paulsen, who lives near the proposed site, at an October 10 commission meeting.

“I’m going to tell you right now that we knew the same time you knew,” said Commissioner Tiffani Landeen.

“We found out the same way everyone else did, through the news,” said Commissioner Joel Arends. “I think the general feeling for most people is they were blindsided. They didn’t get an opportunity to have any input into the selection process. They didn’t know it was going to happen and they happened to find out from the news which is probably the worst way that these folks could have found out. I mean, this is their homes, their neighborhoods, livelihoods, their kids and they find out that they’re going to have up to a 1500-bed men’s prison that they’re going to put in their neighborhood.”

Weeks later, residents and County Commissioners are asking the same questions and after meeting with around fifty residents on Tuesday, Arends is renewing the call for DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko to meet with residents in person.

“That information vacuum right now is not helping any of us,” Arends said. “It’s not helping officials here at the local level, helping the neighbors and, frankly, it’s not how we treat people in South Dakota. If we’re going to tell people that this large of a project is going to be in their neighborhood and they’re going to find out from a news report, they have excellent questions and they deserve answers.”

The County Commission has no authority in the state’s decisions with the new prison site, but they have been trying to facilitate communication.

They have gotten involved with hearing resident concerns, including the growing concern that property values will go down and the potential impact the prison may have on Lincoln County taxpayers.

“There is no way in hell that Lincoln County taxpayers should have to pay for this prison,” Arends said. “If the state wants to have the prison there, they better provide the money because otherwise what I’m hearing right now potentially is the possibility of an unfunded mandate on the county as a result of putting the prison there and that’s absolutely unacceptable.”

In a separate statement to Dakota News Now, Arends explained a proposal for the DOC to give landowners a chance to sell their property at or above 20% of the market rate.

“Affected landowners who want to stay on their property should be compensated at 20% above the market value of their land. Clearly, the landowners lived there first and no reasonable land owner knew that a prison would be sited there. There should be no diminishment in value to these homeowners as a result of the State’s decision to site a prison in their neighborhood, or if there is, just compensation should be offered to offset the difference.”

He also explained a proposal for the Attorney General to look into.

“I’m also calling on the State Attorney General to issue an advisory opinion on the legal issue of whether or not the State, specifically the Department of Corrections, is subject to county zoning ordinances,” Arends explained. “The last opinion issued on this matter was in 1977. Our laws have evolved in this area in the last forty-six years. Citizens, legislators, county commissioners, and city council members would be greatly aided in current and future land use planning by understanding how State laws and county ordinances interplay with one another regarding the construction of State projects. Lincoln County citizens deserve a clear and unambiguous statement on this legal topic given that our county is the 9th fastest-growing county in the nation and the fastest-growing county in the state with an 8.9% population increase in 2022.”

We reached out to the Department of Corrections for comment and have yet to receive a response.

Weeks ago, the County Commission put in an information request to the DOC and at this time, we have also not received a response.

We did speak with more residents in the area on Wednesday. None that we spoke with were interested in an interview, but they expressed the same sentiment that they felt blindsided by the announcement of the site and were confused as to why the site was selected or what other options the state even considered.

They say that their input was never taken into consideration, but they remain hopeful that the state would take time to listen to their concerns.

