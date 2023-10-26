Local Palestinian-American woman home after West Bank visit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) — Leila Awadallah could feel the house shake from explosions nearby. It shook her body and jarred her soul.

That’s when she knew she had to get out of her family’s native Palestine, because she might never get out.

After staying with her aunt, uncle, cousins, and cousin’s kids for over a couple months in Bethlehem — 45 miles from the warfare and torture of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza — the Sioux Falls native actually wanted to stay and continue to comfort her family in lockdown as they feared the West Bank was about to be attacked. But her father and others convinced her to leave for her home in America before it was too late, leaving her stuck.

Growing up in South Dakota, Leila and her family experienced verbal hostility from grade school classmates calling her a “terrorist” simply because of her last name. Fifty years ago, her father was a tortured prisoner in Bethlehem, held captive by Israeli militants for 36 days.

Feeling a threat of terror is in her blood, like almost any Palestinian or Palestinian-American.

The 30-year-old dance teacher found a way out and made it back to her current residence of Minneapolis on Sunday. Three days later, Dakota News Now asked her how she would describe experiencing and leaving the global crisis.

““Surreal,” Awadallah said. “I feel like my whole world has changed really fast,” Leila said.

“You always feel like, as a Palestinian, you are causing a threat, even if you’re living peacefully, just living a normal life. You’re always seen as an enemy. Like, at every moment.”

Her father, Dr. Sami Awadallah, has been a respected pediatric cardiologist at Avera in Sioux Falls for over 30 years who married an American woman and raised four kids here, including Leila. He was interviewed last week for a Dakota News Now story on a Palestinian-American Sioux Falls resident whose family was in Bethlehem.

Previously, Dakota News Now chronicled a part-time Sioux Falls resident, a Jewish man living in the city of Modi’in, Israel, next to the West Bank and also less than an hour from Gaza.

Nine days after his initial interview, Dr. Awadallah was relieved his daughter was home, and said he couldn’t wait to see her on a visit to Minneapolis next week.

“It really was very hard, very emotional to know that she was there when the war broke out,” Sami told Dakota News Now on Wednesday. “She went through part of the West Bank that is tense. There was so much demonstration. So much fighting.”

The day after Leila made it home to Minneapolis, a hospital in Gaza was bombed.

“If she stayed one day later, when everything just went downhill after the hospital was bombed and so many people were killed,” Sami said, “the West Bank would become just another scene of battling between Palestinians, who are under occupation, and the Israeli army and the settlers. She has so many stories to tell.”

You’ll read those stories. But it should be noted that the Awadallah’s are not Pro-Hamas nor pro-any crimes against humanity leveled on innocent people on both sides of the war. They have Jewish friends in the United States and Israel. They hate all suffering. They want a cease fire. They want peace.

They want you to see Palestinians as humans who deserve to live with the same human rights, and with the same freedom to enjoy life in peace, the way we do over here. And they’ve both been through a lot.

Both have traveled to their native Bethlehem many times. This time, Leila ventured there in early August as part of an international platform for art and dance to teach young school kids how to dance and build a “connection of how to collaborate on artistic projects that use dance as our voice to speak about issues in our society.”

And, even before the initial bombs hit nearby Gaza, Leila was there to experience what life is like living as a Palestinian in a place occupied by Israeli military and controlled by Israeli government since 1967.

“Living under occupation is a daily confrontation with oppression,” Leila said. “You have so much taken away from you. You have your right to move freely across a space taken away from you. There’s permits (needed to move between cities). There’s checkpoints between cities. There’s military raids on the refugee camps where some of my family lives.”

Her uncle drives across the West Bank as part of his job, and she rode with him sometimes.

“He goes through checkpoints with where there’s soldiers literally aiming a gun at your head, and if you make a wrong movement, you know what they’ll shoot,” Leila said. “It doesn’t happen at every checkpoint, but at (one of them), literally, a gun was pointed at the car, at the driver, with the hands on the trigger. And, behind, there were six Palestinian men tied together. Like, sitting on the ground. I don’t know how long they were there, but their wrists were tied, and they were blindfolded.”

Even daily life in houses and neighborhoods is a constant state of being controlled in fear, Leila said. As others who have lived in Palestine or visited have noted to Dakota News Now, the Israeli government controls the water and electricity supply in Palestinian homes. But, it gets worse, Leila said.

“I think there’s something that the world doesn’t hear is that we hear stories of people getting shot by the military all the time, almost daily,” Leila said. “You hear this person was arrested because they answered a phone call from a number they didn’t know and suddenly they’ve been in a terrorist act. There’s so much happening to the bodies of Palestinians every day. Like, what do you feel like when there’s a gun pointed at you when you’re driving between cities? What does that tell you about your existence?”

They just want to live freely, she said. They just want to sing and dance without constant fear of threat. Parents raising kids. Kids going to school. Family get-togethers and parties and holidays and events out of the house. Yes, they experience that, but it is always under the cloud of what lurks around the corner.

Again, this was all before the initial Hamas strikes on Gaza on Oct. 7. After that?

“It was getting more horrific by the day, and the tension in the air,” Leila said. “They started to close off all the checkpoints around Bethlehem, where you can go between cities, where you can travel. They were blocked by the Israeli military. So, we were essentially trapped by the Israeli military because of what was happening around the country. No one in the West Bank was allowed to move, to drive.”

Her family is spread out within and beyond the city limits of Bethlehem. A cousin living outside the cement wall that guards the city gave birth the day before the bombing in Gaza started. None of the family in Leila’s household could even go to visit the newborn baby because the checkpoints were closed once people tried to go beyond the cement wall.

“Life stopped,” Leila said. “I mean, we were all staying home, watching the news all day, seeing what was happening, and hearing the war planes over our heads constantly.”

Now home in Minneapolis, Leila said she lives near an airport and instinctually thinks about the war planes over Bethlehem.

While in lockdown with her relatives, Leila’s top objective was to just keep the young kids distracted from news and fear by constantly playing games and talking with them. Singing, dancing, anything.

Over a week after the war had started, she insisted on staying because she didn’t want to leave her family behind.

“Others were encouraged to leave,” Leila said. “The U.S. was evacuating citizens. Germany was evacuating. Canada was evacuating. I was hearing of all these people getting out, and I started to worry there will come a point when I won’t be able to get out, and already it’s getting more complicated by the day. So, I was starting to make plans because I am in Bethlehem and the West Bank.”

She was planning to leave on a Thursday, Oct. 19. But the Monday before that, the family heard some explosions nearby.

“And that’s kind of what hit me, that actually shook the house and my body, that maybe Israel was attacking and they’re going to do what they did to Gaza,” Leila said.

Turns out, those explosions, Leila said, were actually Hamas missiles landing in the valley outside of the city, missiles which Leila describes as “not very impactful, in honesty.” But they were impactful enough to make her plot her departure three days early.

“I got scared, and I thought Israel was attacking the West Bank, and I sent a text and said, ‘I want to go to Jerusalem tonight,’” Leila said.

One of her cousins drove her to the checkpoint that allows Bethlehem citizens to leave the city walls. She had her life in bags, and had to walk through the checkpoint, because there was a long block of cars. Getting to that side of the checkpoint was just half the battle.

In order to catch a plane for the United States, Leila had to make it to Jerusalem, now in the country of Israel, a 26-minute drive from Bethlehem.

Public taxis and ride shares were shut down by the Israeli government, Leila said, so Palestinians could not leave. Fortunately, back in Sioux Falls, Sami — a Bethlehem native — phoned a friend in Jerusalem who had a private taxi driver. That driver came to pick up Leila so she could get into Jerusalem. From there, a drive to the Israel-Jordan border, where Leila crossed a bridge into the country of Jordan to visit relatives there before flying out of Amman to Minneapolis.

In 1973, Sami was imprisoned and terrorized by Israeli militants for 36 days. This was six years after the Israeli government took occupation of Bethlehem. His vivid, dramatic details of that experience are morbid and brutal, a story for another day.

He experienced the Israeli occupation for the first couple decades of his life. He visits Bethlehem almost annually and sees his family still going through it. So, he knew what Leila was experiencing and feared the worst until she made it home.

Yes, he went through an emotional roller coaster any parent would go through.

”It was very hard for me,” Sami said. “But, in looking at the whole picture, when you see that so many families are devastated beyond what anyone could imagine, you see your grievances and personal suffering as so little compared to what other families and parents are going through in the war and the bombardment.

“Mine is just, I know she’s safe, I know she came back. But, boy, when you compare it to what we see on TV and what we hear and social media, it’s heart-wrenching.”

They won’t call it an “escape.” But Leila found a way out in 2023, just as Sami did when he moved to the United States for medical school in the early 1980′s — partly to escape all the oppression in Palestine. He moved to Sioux Falls in 1991 when he landed the Avera job and married an American woman.

They had four children, including Leila. They say they experienced mostly warmth and Midwest nice from fellow Sioux Falls residents. But, because of their last name, they were occasionally called terrorists and demonized just for their last name and how they looked — especially in the weeks, months, and several years after 9/11.

“This really is part of my memories of growing up in Sioux Falls,” Leila said. “I didn’t want to be Arab. I didn’t want to be different. I just wanted to blend in, and it took until I moved away to learn how to like, to love, that part of myself again. I know that the people of Sioux Falls, there’s good intentions, but I also know my own experience was being a ‘terrorist’ in the eyes of my classmates because of my name.”

And it informs her now of the experience of being Arab-American today. She hopes things are better for a young kid now than they were 10 or 20 years ago.

So, what do the Awadallahs want the everyday person in South Dakota — who watches and reads about the horrific warfare near their homeland — to know or think about the conflict?

“Palestinians are native to this land,” Leila said. “We’ve been there, and we have nowhere to go. We want to live in our land, and our land is our life. It’s where we gather and grow and we’re just people who want to do what other people do.

“What if South Dakota was suddenly cut in half and your loved ones lived on the other side of this wall and someone came and told you, ‘You’re never allowed to cross this? You need a permit. You are a threat to our state.’ What would you feel if you were living that for 75 years? What would it be if there was a military with a gun at your head?”

She wants you to listen to Palestinians tell their stories.

“Look for us,” Leila said. “We are everywhere. Cook some Arabic food at home. Listen to our music. We have so much to offer. And, what I love so much and think why it’s so hard to watch is that people in Gaza, they love life. They want to live. They want to sing. They want to dance. They want to eat together. I mean, Arabic culture and Palestinian culture is very hospitable and very celebratory, and we want to just live.”

With that, Leila took a deep breath and let out a long sigh.

