Marmen Energy celebrates new expansion

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local wind tower manufacturer hosted a ribbon cutting on Wednesday evening to celebrate the opening of their new expansion.

Marmen Energy’s new 15,000-square-foot expansion will mainly be used for welding and fabrication of windmills in order to keep up with the demand for windmills around the US.

“With this expansion, we will be able to maintain our original goals but be able to do a lot thicker, a lot heavier, a lot taller towers,” said plant manager Danny Lueders. “So we’re looking at increasing our capacity by increasing our square footage.”

Marmen Energy also celebrated 10 years of being located in Brandon.

