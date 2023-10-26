Avera Medical Minute
Minnehaha-Lincoln Republican Women collect blankets for donation

The Minnehaha-Lincoln Republican Women collected hundreds of blankets all set to be donated to various nonprofits in the Sioux Falls area.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group gathered Thursday to give back to the community.

The Minnehaha-Lincoln Republican Women collected hundreds of blankets all set to be donated to various nonprofits in the Sioux Falls area.

It is the first time the group has done a blanket drive, and organizers say they are happy with how the drive turned out.

“It breaks your heart to see all the need that’s out there, but it warms your heart when you can fill one little corner of someone’s need, and hopefully we are walking in the words of Jesus when we do those things,” said Dee Van Deest, president of the Minnehaha-Lincoln Republican Women.

Over the summer, the Minnehaha-Lincoln Republican Women held a book giveaway in Sioux Falls.

