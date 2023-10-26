Avera Medical Minute
National Day of the Deployed

National Day of the Deployed
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - National Day of the Deployed recognizes military personnel who currently are or have been deployed or have sacrificed their lives for our country. The day also recognizes their families who are separated from their loved ones during a deployment.

To learn more about the day and what it means to those in the military, Senior Master Sgt. Nicole Gruber of the South Dakota Air National Guard joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning.

