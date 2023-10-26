October 25th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - JJ Wiebusch was a point architect for the Stampede against Sioux City, scoring an early goal and then assisting on another late in the game to give the Herd the win.

Elkton-Lake Benton’s Carson Griffith would not be brought to the ground, dragging along defenders with him to get the Elks into the redzone.

It’s a three-peat for the Brandon Valley Cheer & Dance squad, winning the Class “AA” Grand Dance title for the third year in a row.

Chester’s Emery Larson was just too quick for anyone to catch in the Girl’s Class “B” Cross Country championship, winning with a time of 18′21.47″, 36″ faster than second place.

And our top spot this week goes to Augustana’s Casey Bauman and Jarod Epperson, connecting on a 4th and 5 that turns into a score as the Vikings upset Minnesota State.

