October 25th Plays of the Week

Top plays from hockey, cross country, cheer & dance and football
Top Five plays from 10-16-23 through 10-22-23
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - JJ Wiebusch was a point architect for the Stampede against Sioux City, scoring an early goal and then assisting on another late in the game to give the Herd the win.

Elkton-Lake Benton’s Carson Griffith would not be brought to the ground, dragging along defenders with him to get the Elks into the redzone.

It’s a three-peat for the Brandon Valley Cheer & Dance squad, winning the Class “AA” Grand Dance title for the third year in a row.

Chester’s Emery Larson was just too quick for anyone to catch in the Girl’s Class “B” Cross Country championship, winning with a time of 18′21.47″, 36″ faster than second place.

And our top spot this week goes to Augustana’s Casey Bauman and Jarod Epperson, connecting on a 4th and 5 that turns into a score as the Vikings upset Minnesota State.

