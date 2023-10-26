Tracking Our First Snowflakes Of The Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Today through Sunday have been declared First Alert Weather Days as we continue to track not one but two storm systems that will bring significant changes to our weather across the area.

This first storm system will continue to move through the region. This will bring accumulating snowfall in northwestern South Dakota and even some light snow in far northern South Dakota in the Dakota News Now coverage area. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Corson and Campbell counties where 2-4″ of snow will be possible. We’ll see a few snowflakes mixing in with the rain for everyone else, but accumulations aren’t looking likely.

Clouds will clear throughout Friday morning leading to breezy conditions and much colder air. Highs will only be in the 30s/40s. A second system will move in for Saturday leading to another shot at some minor snowfall accumulations across the region. If you have travel plans on Saturday, stick with us as we monitor the trend of the snow. We could see 1-3″ of snow along and south of I-90. Remember: Ground temperatures are still warm so there will be melting as the snow falls.

After we’re done with this big storm system, we’re going to have unseasonably cold air in place. Highs by the beginning of next week will be in the mid to upper 30s with lows in the upper teens and low 20s.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.