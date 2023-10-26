Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Canaries turning The Birdcage into a haunted house

By John Gaskins
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’re looking for something new to scare and entertain you this Halloween season, the Sioux Falls Canaries have something they call “spook-tacular” at their stadium this on Friday and Saturday night.

They’ll turn The Birdcage into a haunted house that will take you places in the park you’ve never seen at baseball games — full of ghouls and goblins and famous horror movie villains at every turn.

“Fright Night at the Creepy Cage” will open both Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can save money by purchasing tickets online at tickets.sfcanaries.com — $15 for adults, $10 for kids 17 and under. Walk-up prices are $17 for adults, $12 for kids 17 and under.

Beer will be on tap for adults at the entrance either before or after the maze, and non-alcoholic drinks will be available, as well. Thrill-seekers can walk through the course twice.

While it is an all-ages event — and young kids are welcome — the aim is to provide some fright. So, parents should be advised to accompany their young kids if they are age 10 or under.

