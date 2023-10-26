Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls man arrested for impersonating a police officer, aggravated assault

After following a vehicle for multiple blocks, a Sioux Falls man tried to claim he was a police officer as an excuse. He then almost hit the driver.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After following a vehicle for multiple blocks, a Sioux Falls man tried to claim he was a police officer as an excuse. He then almost hit the driver.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault Wednesday night around 8:15 p.m. The incident began near the intersection of 33rd Street and Grange Avenue.

A woman was driving and noticed a vehicle following her for several blocks. She was on the way to a friend’s house, and when she arrived in the area, the vehicle was still following her.

She circled the block four times, and the vehicle followed behind the whole way. When she stopped, so did the other vehicle.

The victim and the others in her car got out to confront the man. He claimed he was an undercover law enforcement officer. They asked for his badge number and identification, which he did not provide.

He did not have a front license plate, so the victim went around to the back to get the license plate number, and he backed up at a high rate of speed, almost hitting the person, and took off.

Later, officers found the suspect’s car parked near 26th Street and Glendale Ave. The suspect was inside a house at that location.

The suspect — 44-year-old Ronald Stief of Sioux Falls — was arrested for Aggravated Assault, DWI 2nd, Impersonating a Police Officer, and No Driver’s License.

The victim is 20 years old from Sioux Falls.

Sam Clemens recommended calling the police and driving to a populated area like a gas station or a store if you suspect someone is following you.

