South Sioux City man gets 40 years in prison for committing several kidnappings, sexual assaults

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A man authorities say kidnapped and sexually assaulted several women over the course of five years has received his prison sentence.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Timothy Duax, 27-year-old Arjune Ahmed of South Sioux City, formerly of Ethiopia, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

Ahmed received his sentence on Oct. 24, 2023, several months after a jury found him guilty of two counts of kidnapping.

During the trial, the prosecution said the first kidnapping happened on Aug. 21, 2019, when Ahmed followed a woman from the Sioux City Hard Rock Casino, pulled her into his car and drove into Nebraska. The victim testified that Ahmed sexually assaulted her and then pushed her out of his car at a rural location in Nebraska.

The prosecution said the second kidnapping happened on Oct. 16, 2020, when Ahmed used social media to trick a woman into meeting him for breakfast. Instead of driving her to breakfast, Ahmed reportedly took her to Bacon Creek Park where he sexually assaulted her. This victim testified that after the sexual assault, Ahmed discarded her in the woods.

Also during the trial, the jury heard evidence from a 2015 incident where a woman was a victim of a home invasion and sexual assault. Ahmed was linked to this crime using his DNA authorities acquired while investigating the kidnappings in 2019 and 2020.

At sentencing, the prosecution was able to prove Ahmed kidnapped and sexually assaulted two other victims. One kidnapping happened on Oct. 31, 2017, and the other happened on July 25, 2018. Authorities say both happened in Downtown Sioux City where Ahmed lured the women into his car with promises of a ride home. Instead, Ahmed took them to an isolated location and sexually assaulted or attempted to sexually assault them. In these two cases, authorities say both victims were able to fight off and escape Ahmed.

Ahmed has previous convictions on his record. He has been convicted of several assaults, criminal trespassing, public indecency, disturbing the peace and obstructing a peace officer.

