Tea TIF could impact Harrisburg School District

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Tea recently approved a tax increment finance or “TIF” district just south of 85th Street and west of I-29, but some residents in Harrisburg are worried this may have unintended consequences.

While this TIF district area sits within the city limits of Tea, it also is exclusively part of the Harrisburg School District. It has the district and Lincoln County Administration worried that it could divert funds.

On Monday, the city held a public hearing with their Planning Commission to establish the new tax increment finance district within the Bakker Landing Addition. Public record of the hearing showed that both Lincoln County elected officials and the Harrisburg School Board were present to voice their opposition to the TIF district.

In a letter to the Tea Planning Commission before the meeting, members of the school board said, “Rushing through the approval of TIF District boundaries without a clear TIF plan and time to properly vet the merits of a proposed TIF undermines the principles of transparency and public participation.” They then called for the hearing to be delayed.

Both the school district and Lincoln County have indicated that they are relying on funds from property taxes in the TIF district. Tea City administrator Justin Weiland said they understand these concerns.

“We’re running into kind of these cross boundary lines between two different school districts so that inherently creates sort of a conflict,” Weiland explained. “We have a willingness to work with, and communicate with all the jurisdictions that are affected.”

Now that the district has been approved, work on the TIF plan can begin.

“Everyone is benefitting from the development that occurs in these areas. It’s a short-term loss for long-term gain,” Weiland explained.

The City of Tea does not have a timeline for the implementation of the plan, but they do plan on using some of the funds to help with rising infrastructure costs.

