Teenager who allegedly threatened to ‘shoot up’ school bus has bond revoked after drug test

Koda Fernau, center, appeared in Antelope County Court on Wednesday.
Koda Fernau, center, appeared in Antelope County Court on Wednesday.
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT
NELIGH, NE (KTIV) - A Nebraska teenager facing a terroristic threats charge had his bond revoked by a judge in Antelope County after he tested positive for THC, according to court documents.

District Judge James Kube sentenced Koda Fernau to 24 hours in jail on Wednesday and then increased his bond by $5,000, bringing the total bond to $30,000. According to the judge, Fernau may post 10% of that bond instead of the full amount.

According to the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office, Fernau made inappropriate remarks on his school bus on Sept. 2, 2022. Those comments included references to attempting to purchase a firearm.

Fernau was then suspended from school. Then, about a week later, Fernau was fired from his job at a grocery store for threatening to “shoot up” a school bus. He was taken into custody on Sep. 13, 2022.

Court records indicate Fernau turned 18 just 11 days before the first incident. He was also subject to an emergency removal order in 2019 after his father was arrested for having “significant” amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana in their residence.

Fernau will next appear in court on Nov. 29, 2023, at 9 a.m. at the Antelope County Courthouse. His jury trial remains scheduled for Dec. 12, 2023, at 9 a.m. at the same location.

