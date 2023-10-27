Avera Medical Minute
1 dead after crash in Spirit Lake, IA

By KUOO Radio
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Friday, Oct. 27 at the scene of a crash on the south side of Spirit Lake, Iowa.

According to KUOO Radio, an Okoboji police officer initially discovered the vehicle around 5:30 a.m. in a ditch along Highway 71 near The Barn. Additional officers then arrived and found the body, identified as 52-year-old Casey Vietor of Spirit Lake.

Other details haven’t been released.

