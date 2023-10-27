Cold, Windy, and Tracking Snowfall for Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Today through Sunday have been declared First Alert Weather Days as we continue to track another system that will bring significant changes to our weather across the area.

The wind has been an issue today, but it will die down tonight. Another system will move in for Saturday leading to another shot at some minor snowfall accumulations across the region. If you have travel plans on Saturday, stick with us as we monitor the trend of the snow. We could see 1-3″ of snow along and south of I-90. Remember: Ground temperatures are still warm so there will be melting as the snow falls.

After we’re done with this big storm system, we’re going to have unseasonably cold air in place. Highs by the beginning of next week will be in the mid to upper 30s with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Looking ahead to Halloween, while it’s not going to be raining or snowing, it’s going to be cold so make sure to have layers ready for the costumes!

We’ll be dry throughout much of next week with highs slowly warming back up into the 40s to near 50.

