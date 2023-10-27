Avera Medical Minute
Crews respond to structure fire in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Fall Fire Rescue responded to an early morning structure fire at a house near 11th Street and South Euclid Avenue Friday morning.

Crews found no occupants and extinguished the main body of the fire within 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At this time, responders do not believe the fire is suspicious in nature.

