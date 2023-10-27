Avera Medical Minute
Dakota News Now hosts Coats for All event

Dakota News Now has been helping the community stay warm this winter by holding a Coats for All campaign.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now has been helping the community stay warm this winter by holding a Coats for All campaign.

The station is holding a drive-up and drop-off event outside the studio in downtown Sioux Falls Friday night.

Eugene Ware and Marsha Ware with the Salvation Army joined Dakota News Now to talk about the benefit of the drive.

