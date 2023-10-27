Evermore Blooms spreading care with a simple gift

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Few things can be more devastating to an individual or couple than a miscarriage, and when it happened to Chelsey Schnell, a simple gift sparked an idea to help others who had experienced the same.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Troy Timmerman met with Schnell and got a look into the non-profit that’s spreading care across the country.

“I can say firsthand that this makes such a difference for moms, and that is so humbling because I just wanted to send flowers and care for them,” Schnell explained. “I really had no idea the impact it would have. So many moms have said more than flowers, you’ve given me a voice, you’ve given my baby an existence that would have gone otherwise unacknowledged.”

Since its inception in early 2020, Evermore Blooms has sent almost 500 bouquets to 41 states.

