Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Evermore Blooms spreading care with a simple gift

Few things can be more devastating to an individual or couple than a miscarriage, and when it happened to Chelsey Schnell, a simple gift sparked an idea to help
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Few things can be more devastating to an individual or couple than a miscarriage, and when it happened to Chelsey Schnell, a simple gift sparked an idea to help others who had experienced the same.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Troy Timmerman met with Schnell and got a look into the non-profit that’s spreading care across the country.

“I can say firsthand that this makes such a difference for moms, and that is so humbling because I just wanted to send flowers and care for them,” Schnell explained. “I really had no idea the impact it would have. So many moms have said more than flowers, you’ve given me a voice, you’ve given my baby an existence that would have gone otherwise unacknowledged.”

Since its inception in early 2020, Evermore Blooms has sent almost 500 bouquets to 41 states.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls woman is speaking out about her experience at a local hospital earlier this month...
Sioux Falls mom deals with bed bugs in hospital delivery room
The future state prison in Lincoln County continues to face pushback from residents living near...
Lincoln County Commission calls for state to meet with residents, ‘Frankly, it’s not how we treat people in South Dakota.’
Koda Fernau, center, appeared in Antelope County Court on Wednesday.
Teenager who allegedly threatened to ‘shoot up’ school bus has bond revoked after drug test
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Angela Bino, left, and Jessica Bino, right, are facing murder charges after a stabbing in Sioux...
Documents: Sioux City woman killed by daughter, granddaughter

Latest News

Few things can be more devastating to an individual or couple than a miscarriage, and when it...
Evermore Blooms spreading care with a simple gift
Sioux Falls crews prepped ahead of snowfall
Sioux Falls crews prepped ahead of snowfall
The snow has already begun to fly in portions of South Dakota, and removal crews are on standby...
Sioux Falls crews prepped ahead of snowfall
The event is free, but organizers are asking for guests to bring donations for the St. Francis...
Schulte Subaru Haunted Drive-Thru returns for fourth year to collect donations for St. Francis House