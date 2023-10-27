FOOTBALL FRIDAY (On Thursday!)-Week 10 (QUARTERFINAL PLAYOFFS 10-26-23)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The second Football Friday on Thursday continues the postseason with South Dakota’s largest schools joining the fray, though several will have to wait another day due to bad weather preventing some west river teams from traveling.

Click on the video viewer for all the action, results and FUN from the week in prep football featuring 15 South Dakota State Quarterfinal Playoff Games:

-Washington @ Harrisburg

-Roosevelt @ O’Gorman

-Jefferson @ Brandon Valley

-Huron @ Yankton

-Madison @ Dell Rapids

-Dakota Valley @ Sioux Falls Christian

-Chamberlain @ West Central

-Lennox @ Canton

-Tri-Valley @ Elk Point-Jefferson

-Hanson @ Parkston

-Elkton-Lake Benton @ Howard

-Wall @ Hamlin

-Gregory @ Canistota

-Deubrook @ Alcester-Hudson

-Chester @ Philip

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.