Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

FOOTBALL FRIDAY (On Thursday!)-Week 10 (QUARTERFINAL PLAYOFFS 10-26-23)

Featuring 15 South Dakota Quarterfinal Playoff Football Games
Featuring 15 South Dakota prep football playoff quarterfinal games
By Mark Ovenden, Zach Borg, Cooper Seamer and Cordell Wright
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The second Football Friday on Thursday continues the postseason with South Dakota’s largest schools joining the fray, though several will have to wait another day due to bad weather preventing some west river teams from traveling.

Click on the video viewer for all the action, results and FUN from the week in prep football featuring 15 South Dakota State Quarterfinal Playoff Games:

-Washington @ Harrisburg

-Roosevelt @ O’Gorman

-Jefferson @ Brandon Valley

-Huron @ Yankton

-Madison @ Dell Rapids

-Dakota Valley @ Sioux Falls Christian

-Chamberlain @ West Central

-Lennox @ Canton

-Tri-Valley @ Elk Point-Jefferson

-Hanson @ Parkston

-Elkton-Lake Benton @ Howard

-Wall @ Hamlin

-Gregory @ Canistota

-Deubrook @ Alcester-Hudson

-Chester @ Philip

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls woman is speaking out about her experience at a local hospital earlier this month...
Sioux Falls mom deals with bed bugs in hospital delivery room
The future state prison in Lincoln County continues to face pushback from residents living near...
Lincoln County Commission calls for state to meet with residents, ‘Frankly, it’s not how we treat people in South Dakota.’
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Koda Fernau, center, appeared in Antelope County Court on Wednesday.
Teenager who allegedly threatened to ‘shoot up’ school bus has bond revoked after drug test
Sioux Falls man arrested for impersonating a police officer, aggravated assault

Latest News

Sioux Falls West JO Volleyball works to expand program
Sioux Falls West JO Volleyball works to expand program
Fans in Harrisburg line up for the State Quarterfinals
South Dakota High School Football Playoff Quarterfinals Begin
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
LIVE at 5:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Jefferson vs. Brandon Valley
Former South Dakota State player and assistant coach Josh Davis faces his alma mater as...
Former SDSU assistant Josh Davis faces alma mater for first time as USD’s Offensive Coordinator Saturday