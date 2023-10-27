Fundraising efforts ongoing for Lincoln County shooting victim

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Earlier this week, 91-year-old Arnold March was arrested and charged with attempted murder for shooting his son. Since the incident, Dan March, who has not been identified by authorities, has gone through three surgeries to remedy the gunshot wound to his arm.

Dan was transferred to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota and a family member started a GoFundMe to try and help cover some of the medical expenses.

“Dan is probably not going to be able to work again. He’s a paramedic and is a firefighter, and so that loss alone of even just his job is going to be very detrimental,” said Ella March, Dan’s daughter-in-law. “It’s emotional to kind of be vulnerable and admit that you need that kind of help, but I think it was necessary. We’ve felt very overwhelmed with love and kindness. Dan has said that himself, he said if there’s one thing that has come out of this, he’s realized how many people care about him.”

You can donate to Dan’s GoFundMe here.

