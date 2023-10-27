Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Italian Mastiff delivers near-record litter – 17 puppies

Typically, this breed will give birth to about four to six puppies. (Source: WBRC)
By Jenna Wood and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A Cane Corso Italian Mastiff from Alabama delivered a near-record litter of puppies delivered by first-time momma, Stella.

Stella gave birth naturally to 17 puppies.

One of the pups was stillborn, but the 16 surviving puppies are only two shy of what is believed to be a record for that breed.

Typically, this breed will give birth to about four to six puppies.

Congratulations to Stella and the Vice family.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls woman is speaking out about her experience at a local hospital earlier this month...
Sioux Falls mom deals with bed bugs in hospital delivery room
The future state prison in Lincoln County continues to face pushback from residents living near...
Lincoln County Commission calls for state to meet with residents, ‘Frankly, it’s not how we treat people in South Dakota.’
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Koda Fernau, center, appeared in Antelope County Court on Wednesday.
Teenager who allegedly threatened to ‘shoot up’ school bus has bond revoked after drug test
Tea TIF could impact Harrisburg School District
Tea TIF could impact Harrisburg School District

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
LIVE: Officials hold news conference on Maine mass killing
Hailey Silas, 22, was found dead on a barge near Memphis, Tennessee on Oct. 21.
Family begs for answers after 22-year-old’s body found on barge over 400 miles from home
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israeli army says ground forces are ‘expanding’ activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsed
People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
A teen bowler, a shipbuilder and a sign language interpreter are among the Maine shooting victims
In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testifies during his trial in Manhattan...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledges in court that customers were hurt but denies fraud