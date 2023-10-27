Pierre man convicted of assault on law enforcement officers

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Marty Jackley announced that a Pierre man was convicted Thursday for assaulting and threatening correctional officers at the Hughes County Jail.

Isaiah V. Rouse, 30, was convicted of three counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and one count of Threatening a Law Enforcement Officer or Family.

The charges are for incidents that happened on Jan. 13 and Feb. 25 in the Hughes County Jail and involved four different correctional officers.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

Rouse faces a maximum sentence of 75 years in prison and one year in the county jail.

Rouse also has been charged with being a habitual offender and if found guilty on that charge, it would increase his maximum sentence to 150 years in prison and one year in the county jail.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.