Pierre man convicted of assault on law enforcement officers

Your Friday top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Marty Jackley announced that a Pierre man was convicted Thursday for assaulting and threatening correctional officers at the Hughes County Jail.

Isaiah V. Rouse, 30, was convicted of three counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and one count of Threatening a Law Enforcement Officer or Family.

The charges are for incidents that happened on Jan. 13 and Feb. 25 in the Hughes County Jail and involved four different correctional officers.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

Rouse faces a maximum sentence of 75 years in prison and one year in the county jail.

Rouse also has been charged with being a habitual offender and if found guilty on that charge, it would increase his maximum sentence to 150 years in prison and one year in the county jail.

