Pours at 4:00: Altered Species Ales

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Altered Species Ales is Sioux Falls’ latest craft beer spot to open.

The long-time brewer behind this effort tells Dakota News Now that it was time for him to get out on his own.

Mike Nussbaum opened Altered Species Ales this month in the former Miner Brewing Co. space at the Western Mall.

Right now, it functions as a taproom, offering local and regional craft beer.

But soon, Nussbaum will be cranking out his own craft beer.

He said he’ll soon focus on what he enjoys brewing and supplement other styles by bringing in local breweries.

“Whether you’re a homebrewer or working for somebody else, it’s always one of those things. You always want to get to the next point where you’re making the beers for yourself and basically making them the way that you want to make them. Take the direction that you want to go with that beer. So it got to that point with me where it was time to go ahead and start my own,” said Nussbaum.

Nussbaum expects to produce his first batch this spring. For now, the taproom is open and features over a dozen different brews.

