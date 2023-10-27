Avera Medical Minute
Schulte Subaru Haunted Drive-Thru returns for fourth year to collect donations for St. Francis House

The event is free, but organizers are asking for guests to bring donations for the St. Francis House.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls car dealership will get into the Halloween spirit this weekend and they will give away more than just candy.

Schulte Subaru will host its Haunted Drive-Thru on Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. with attractions, food, and candy for the kids.

Saturday’s event will be the fourth time Schulte Subaru has hosted the Haunted Drive-Thru and organizers said the challenge is keeping it a new chilling experience each year.

“It’s just as fun scaring the kids as it is the adults, sometimes even more fun scaring the parents because they think they’re so tough. This year we’re going to encourage people to have their windows down for some extra effect,” said Mike Schulte.

The event is free, but organizers are asking for guests to bring donations for the St. Francis House. You can find a list of requested items below.

