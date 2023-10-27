Sioux Falls area students wanted as extras for movie to shoot near Yankton

LAKEPORT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Filmmakers of a movie filming next month in Lakeport, South Dakota, are searching for 15 to 20 students aged 9 to 12 to be extras.

The film is inspired by true events that took place in the late 1800s in Nevada.

“His Name is Michael” is a heartwarming Catholic-based film that carries the tagline, “The only priest in Nevada battles demons and outlaws for the soul of a boy with no name.”

In collaboration with local talent, the production team is in search of approximately 15-20 students, aged 9-12, to play movie extras during the upcoming filming in Lakeport, South Dakota, which is located near Yankton.

The scheduled filming dates are Nov. 18 and 19, with the possibility of extending to Nov. 20.

“This is a chance for young talents to gain hands-on experience in the world of filmmaking, right here in our community.”

For any student or parent inquiries, reach out to LakeportMovieCasting@gmail.com, where you can receive more information about the film, the shooting schedule, and more details.

