Sioux Falls business fails alcohol compliance check

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office conducted alcohol compliance check on 11 businesses on Oct. 19. Out of those businesses, only one failed.

During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses. At Roadway Travel Center in Sioux Falls, the minor was able to purchase the alcohol, which means the business failed.

Businesses that passed include:

-Truck Towne Plaza in Beresford

-Cenex Zip Trip in Lennox

-Russ’ Place in Worthing

-Casey’s in Harrisburg

-Circle K in Harrisburg

-Sioux Valley Coop in Harrisburg

-Dollar General in Harrisburg

-Dollar Fresh in Harrisburg

-Fareway in Harrisburg

-Grains & Grapes in Harrisburg

