Sioux Falls crews prepped ahead of snowfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The snow has already begun to fly in portions of South Dakota, and removal crews are on standby in case conditions worsen in the Sioux Falls area.

Sioux Falls Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen says it’s important to prepare for changing road conditions.

”Everybody’s kind of used to the summer driving conditions, and not used to a little bit of snow, maybe a little bit of ice, so everybody needs to be prepared for these first snows,” Hansen said.

According to Hansen, the fact that warmer temperatures have hung around this long will play a helpful role in this first snowfall due to increased surface temps.

”They were still around 55 degrees yesterday. They’re dropping a little bit, of course, but we’re hoping for those ground and surface temperatures to help us out — melt the snow as it hits the surface,” Hansen said.

Hansen says the crews are prepared if they do have to go out. However, unless there’s a drastic change in the forecast, there isn’t much cause for concern, but they would be taking a much different approach if it were later in the year.

“If this was a late November or early December event, we would get the trucks ready. We would be loading them with salt, potentially putting the plows on them, and then we would probably actually put our people on standby, just so that we know we can get plenty of people in because it’s over the weekend,” Hansen said.

It could still be a while before a snow alert is called in Sioux Falls, but the countdown is on as they are still in need of some part-time workers.

“We are definitely in need of seasonal drivers. We typically like to hire 30 to 35 seasonal drivers. So if you have a class A or class B CDL, and you’re interested in seasonal work, come down and see us,” Hansen said.

Hansen added that they are also attempting to reduce the amount of salt that they put on the streets and instead substitute more liquid treatments.

Also, even if you’ve heard it 100 times, it’s always good to have a reminder to not crowd the plows!

