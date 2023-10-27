Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota High School Football Playoff Quarterfinals Begin

Big schools in the state kickoff their postseason runs
11A Playoffs begin
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though it is our second straight Football Friday on Thursday featuring playoff football action, for those in the largest schools in South Dakota, it’s only just the start of their playoff runs.

11AAA, 11AA and 11A joined 11B and all three classes of 9-man in starting their postseason with quarterfinal play today.

Click on the video viewer above and below for live coverage from Harrisburg previewing the nights matchups as well as hearing from Harrisburg and Canton coaches ahead of their games later in the evening!

