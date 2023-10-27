Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

State senator under fire for inappropriate texts over pipeline vote

A group of landowners has called on a state senator to resign over a series of text messages he sent to another state leader following a vote over the Summit Ca
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of landowners has called on a state senator to resign over a series of text messages he sent to another state leader following a vote over the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline.

Senator Lee Schoenbeck sent texts to State Treasurer Josh Haeder, criticizing his vote to deny Summit’s request for the CO2 pipeline.

Haeder sat in on the PUC hearing in place of Commissioner Kristie Fiegen because she had a conflict of interest.

In the text exchange, Schoenbeck called Haeder anti-ethanol and said people like him should not be in office.

The text exchange is posted on the PUC’s website.

Landowners like Ed Fishbach said Schoenbeck’s comments are unacceptable for a person in a leadership position.

“We just think what he did here was beyond the pale,” Fishbach said. “He’s trying to intimidate a fellow commissioner, which if any of us landowners would have done anything like that, I can only imagine what would be done to us.”

Schoenbeck told Dakota News Now I-Team Reporter Beth Warden that he’s made no secret that he’s tired of what he calls “anti-ethanol grandstanders.”

The commission voted three to zero to deny Summit’s request.

State senator under fire for inappropriate texts over pipeline vote
State senator under fire for inappropriate texts over pipeline vote(Joshua Haeder)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls woman is speaking out about her experience at a local hospital earlier this month...
Sioux Falls mom deals with bed bugs in hospital delivery room
The future state prison in Lincoln County continues to face pushback from residents living near...
Lincoln County Commission calls for state to meet with residents, ‘Frankly, it’s not how we treat people in South Dakota.’
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Koda Fernau, center, appeared in Antelope County Court on Wednesday.
Teenager who allegedly threatened to ‘shoot up’ school bus has bond revoked after drug test
Sioux Falls man arrested for impersonating a police officer, aggravated assault

Latest News

Sioux Falls area students wanted as extras for movie to shoot near Yankton
During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses.
Sioux Falls business fails alcohol compliance check
Angela Bino, left, and Jessica Bino, right, are facing murder charges after a stabbing in Sioux...
Mother, daughter accused of stabbing woman to death in Downtown Sioux City
National American Beer Day with Remedy Brewing Company
National American Beer Day with Remedy Brewing
National American Beer Day with Remedy Brewing
National American Beer Day with Remedy Brewing