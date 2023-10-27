SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of landowners has called on a state senator to resign over a series of text messages he sent to another state leader following a vote over the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline.

Senator Lee Schoenbeck sent texts to State Treasurer Josh Haeder, criticizing his vote to deny Summit’s request for the CO2 pipeline.

Haeder sat in on the PUC hearing in place of Commissioner Kristie Fiegen because she had a conflict of interest.

In the text exchange, Schoenbeck called Haeder anti-ethanol and said people like him should not be in office.

The text exchange is posted on the PUC’s website.

Landowners like Ed Fishbach said Schoenbeck’s comments are unacceptable for a person in a leadership position.

“We just think what he did here was beyond the pale,” Fishbach said. “He’s trying to intimidate a fellow commissioner, which if any of us landowners would have done anything like that, I can only imagine what would be done to us.”

Schoenbeck told Dakota News Now I-Team Reporter Beth Warden that he’s made no secret that he’s tired of what he calls “anti-ethanol grandstanders.”

The commission voted three to zero to deny Summit’s request.

State senator under fire for inappropriate texts over pipeline vote (Joshua Haeder)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.