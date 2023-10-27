Two arrested for Yankton High School threat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 18-year-old and a juvenile have been arrested for making a threat to the Yankton School District on Wednesday.

According to the Yankton Police Department, the threat was received at Yankton High School at 8:10 a.m. The Yankton Police Department was then contacted and the school was placed on a ‘soft lockdown.’

On Thursday, the Yankton Police Department received a tip that helped lead to the arrest of a juvenile female and 18-year-old Helen Gonzalez Moya. The two were charged with aggravated assault and making a terrorist threat.

The Yankton Police Department was assisted by the Yankton School District, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, and the South Dakota Fusion Center.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.