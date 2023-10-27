Woman remembers sister for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While you make your way through downtown Sioux Falls over the weekend, you will see the Arc of Dreams lit purple to commemorate October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Earlier this year, Jackson Phillips was sentenced to life in prison for the death of Randi Gerlach.

Randi’s sister wants to share her plea to anyone impacted by domestic violence.

Some days it feels like it was just yesterday to Kiley Riedel, who remembers the moment she learned her sister died at the hands of her boyfriend.

“That’s when my mom called me, and at that point, all I could do was just scream,” Riedel explained.

Instead of celebrating Randi’s 22nd birthday on Saturday, the family, including her four-year-old son, will cherish her memory.

“The whole from missing Randi and losing her, that’s never gonna go away. It’s just gonna be filled with me trying to change the mood and energy by helping other people,” Riedel said.

Kiley chose to work through the pain by raising awareness of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Counsellor Allie Murphy said abuse can come in many forms.

“It can be the financial, the physical, the emotional, everything. It’s not going to happen again,” Murphy said.

The abuse is cyclical, building in intensity each time around.

“You know, and then there’s that honeymoon phase where it’s, you know, it’s better. And then we’re back in that situation again. And so that’s why like, even as therapists we do, we can create that safety plan with you,” Murphy explained.

Some get out right away while others need a plan.

“We can help you just get organized and what’s the important things and just figure out different tiers of the important things,” Murphy said.

Victim advocates can walk alongside, offering guidance with Marcy’s Law protections.

“Being able to write victim impact letters to be a part of that whole entire process throughout the whole thing, making sure they know where their offenders are, making sure they know when the court dates are and that way they can show up and they get to have the right to speak up and use their own voice,” said Victim Advocate Holly Wethor.

Keeping the secret of abuse can be isolating.

“I guess the thing for victims to know is they’re not alone, you know, and it’s okay to be scared you know that that feeling’s gonna be there,” Riedel said.

“And just we can guide you the best that we can to the right resources. And whenever you’re ready, we’re here,” Murphy expressed.

For resources to help escape the violence, you can contact the Helpline Center from anywhere in the state by calling 211.

