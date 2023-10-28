Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Bear attacks security guard inside Colorado hotel

Security cameras at a Colorado hotel captured a bear attacking a security guard. (CPW/ST. REGIS ASPEN RESORT)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASPEN, Colo. (CNN) - A security guard in Colorado is recovering after an attack by a bear.

The incident, which happened Monday night at the St. Regis Aspen Resort, was caught on camera.

People reported seeing the bear in the kitchen before the guard went to investigate.

When the security guard turned a corner, he apparently startled the bear. The bear responded by swiping the guard’s back and knocking him to the ground.

Security cameras at a Colorado hotel captured a bear attacking a security guard.
Security cameras at a Colorado hotel captured a bear attacking a security guard.

The guard managed to get away and call 911. He was hospitalized, but released Tuesday morning.

Wildlife officials tried to capture the bear Monday night, but it initially escaped. They didn’t catch up with it until early Wednesday morning.

The bear was found in a tree near a park where it was tranquilized and later euthanized, wildlife officials said.

During their search, wildlife officials said they found eight other bears moving around downtown Aspen.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls woman is speaking out about her experience at a local hospital earlier this month...
Sioux Falls mom deals with bed bugs in hospital delivery room
Angela Bino, left, and Jessica Bino, right, are facing murder charges after a stabbing in Sioux...
Documents: Sioux City woman killed by daughter, granddaughter
Koda Fernau, center, appeared in Antelope County Court on Wednesday.
Teenager who allegedly threatened to ‘shoot up’ school bus has bond revoked after drug test
The future state prison in Lincoln County continues to face pushback from residents living near...
Lincoln County Commission calls for state to meet with residents, ‘Frankly, it’s not how we treat people in South Dakota.’
Two arrested for Yankton High School threat

Latest News

Mary Todd and Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to charges in connection to Montgomery's...
2 boaters plead guilty in connection to Alabama riverfront brawl
Tea Area runs for a score during their 11AA quarterfinal win over Sturgis
SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL ROUND UP: 10-27-23
Sioux Center runs away for a score during their 3A playoff win over Algona
IOWA PREP FOOTBALL RECAP: Central Lyon, West Lyon, Spirit Lake & Sioux Center advance
Coyote players and fans cheer at the Dakota Dome following 2021 SDSU win
Coyotes hope to lean on Dome Field advantage once more against Jackrabbits
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning home run...
García’s HR in 11th, Seager’s tying shot in 9th rally Rangers past Arizona 6-5 in Series opener