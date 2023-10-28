Avera Medical Minute
City and state leaders speak at Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus grand opening

The $55 million Public Safety Campus will hold a grand opening this weekend in Sioux Falls.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday morning, a grand opening and celebration were held at the new Public Safety Campus in Sioux Falls.

Before the grand opening, a program and ribbon cutting took place featuring Governor Kristi Noem, Rep. Dusty Johnson, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, Attorney General Marty Jackley, Sioux Falls Fire Chief Matt McAreavey, and Police Chief Jon Thum.

The open house from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. will have guided tours, demonstrations, and activities for all ages.

The campus, located at 4300 East 60th Street North, will house training facilities and structures for the Sioux Falls Police Department, Fire Rescue, Emergency Management, and Metro Communications.

