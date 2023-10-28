Snow impacts travel on interstates

(Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, several accidents were reported along I-29 and I-90 following the first snowfall of the season.

Northbound traffic on Interstate 29 near Exit 42 was shut down and rerouted after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Details are limited at this time, but a source on the scene reported that ambulances were present and vehicles were seen in the median and the other side of the interstate.

