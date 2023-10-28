Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Snow impacts travel on interstates

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, several accidents were reported along I-29 and I-90 following the first snowfall of the season.

Northbound traffic on Interstate 29 near Exit 42 was shut down and rerouted after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Details are limited at this time, but a source on the scene reported that ambulances were present and vehicles were seen in the median and the other side of the interstate.

Stay with Dakota News Now for any updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls woman is speaking out about her experience at a local hospital earlier this month...
Sioux Falls mom deals with bed bugs in hospital delivery room
Angela Bino, left, and Jessica Bino, right, are facing murder charges after a stabbing in Sioux...
Documents: Sioux City woman killed by daughter, granddaughter
Two arrested for Yankton High School threat
During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses.
Sioux Falls business fails alcohol compliance check
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

Saturday Morning's Forecast
City and state leaders speak at Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus holds grand opening
City and state leaders speak at Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus grand opening
Sunday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Flandreau Hope Squad advisers Chelsea Greenfield (left) and Kari Lena-Helling with Hope Squad...
‘Hope Squads’ empower students to tackle suicide prevention