DOME OF DOOM? Coyotes lean on home success, Jacks eager to leave Dakota Dome struggles behind them

USD has won last two games played in series with SDSU in Vermillion
USD has won last two games in series with SDSU in Vermillion
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERMILLION & BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No matter how much time passes, as long as the South Dakota Coyotes and South Dakota State Jackrabbits play football against each other, no one will ever forget what happened in 2021, especially as the two programs return for the first time to the scene of one of the most famous moments in South Dakota sports history.

A little less than two years ago USD stunned SDSU on the final play of regulation with a 57-yard hail mary touchdown pass from Carson Camp to Jeremiah Webb as time expired to win 23-20.

Though a lot has changed, most notably the Jackrabbits routing the Coyotes 28-3 in Brookings last year on their way to an FCS National title, and the players who threw and caught that pass subsequently transferring out of USD, the play certainly lives on and will be shown a time or two tomorrow in the Dakota Dome.

Beyond that, SDSU has struggled in Vermillion, with current seniors quick to point out that their class has never won in the Dakota Dome. The Coyotes have won two straight games against the Jackrabbits in the Dome and all five of the Division One meetings went down to the wire in the fourth quarter.

It’s clear USD certainly feeds off their home crowd in the rivalry series, and it’s also crystal clear SDSU wants to leave their struggles in Vermillion behind them.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM. Stick with Dakota News Now on-air and online for the best big game coverage! We’ll have a special pregame show on dakotanewsnow.com as we break down the game prior to kick off at 12:15 PM. Once the game ends we will livestream the team press conferences. And join us at 10 PM that night for full highlights and reaction from the biggest game in the history of the State-U rivalry!

