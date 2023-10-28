IOWA PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, West Lyon, Spirit Lake & Sioux Center advance in postseason

ROCK RAPIDS, INWOOD, SPIRIT LAKE & SIOUX CENTER (Dakota News Now) - Iowa’s High School Football playoffs resumed for some while others got their postseasons underway on Friday night.

Click on the video viewer to watch highlights from:

-CLASS 2A 2ND ROUND

*Defending State Champion Central Lyon/George-Little Rock crushes Roland-Story 49-0

*West Lyon wins a good one over Western Christian 29-20

*Spirit Lake takes care of New Hampton 48-6

-CLASS 3A 1ST ROUND

*Sioux Center rallies to defeat Algona 28-21

