IOWA PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, West Lyon, Spirit Lake & Sioux Center advance in postseason
Teams in 2A cruise to victory while Warriors need to rally past Algona
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:06 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCK RAPIDS, INWOOD, SPIRIT LAKE & SIOUX CENTER (Dakota News Now) - Iowa’s High School Football playoffs resumed for some while others got their postseasons underway on Friday night.
-CLASS 2A 2ND ROUND
*Defending State Champion Central Lyon/George-Little Rock crushes Roland-Story 49-0
*West Lyon wins a good one over Western Christian 29-20
*Spirit Lake takes care of New Hampton 48-6
-CLASS 3A 1ST ROUND
*Sioux Center rallies to defeat Algona 28-21
