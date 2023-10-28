Avera Medical Minute
IOWA PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, West Lyon, Spirit Lake & Sioux Center advance in postseason

Teams in 2A cruise to victory while Warriors need to rally past Algona
2A teams roll through second round, Sioux Center rallies in 3A
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:06 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCK RAPIDS, INWOOD, SPIRIT LAKE & SIOUX CENTER (Dakota News Now) - Iowa’s High School Football playoffs resumed for some while others got their postseasons underway on Friday night.

Click on the video viewer to watch highlights from:

-CLASS 2A 2ND ROUND

*Defending State Champion Central Lyon/George-Little Rock crushes Roland-Story 49-0

*West Lyon wins a good one over Western Christian 29-20

*Spirit Lake takes care of New Hampton 48-6

-CLASS 3A 1ST ROUND

*Sioux Center rallies to defeat Algona 28-21

