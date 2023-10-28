After slow first quarter, SDSU wins rivalry matchup 37-3
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits defeated the South Dakota Coyotes on Saturday at the DakotaDome 37-3.
A full recap of the game will be on Dakota News Now Saturday night at 10:00 p.m.
GAME THREAD-@SDCoyotesFB get the opening kick and drive to @GoJacksFB 26. 4th and 8 upcoming. SDSU is challenging a possible incomplete fumble. USD may kick a field. pic.twitter.com/0Xj1BPzv5R— Zach Borg (@IceBorg) October 28, 2023
END 1-@SDCoyotesFB lead @GoJacksFB 3-0. USD defense has really answered the bell. Coyote offense with some key drops. Honestly, SDSU making the kind of mistakes (penalties, special teams) you’d not expect from a team that’s played in more big games. pic.twitter.com/LGQYYinKLu— Zach Borg (@IceBorg) October 28, 2023
HALF-Hunter Dustman hits a career long 49-yard field goal. @GoJacksFB dominate the 2nd quarter and lead @SDCoyotesFB 17-3. AND SDSU gets the second half kickoff. Wow. pic.twitter.com/OYtvKkcVTw— Zach Borg (@IceBorg) October 28, 2023
END 3-@SDCoyotesFB fans do not expect another miracle and many are heading for the exits. @GoJacksFB lead 23-3. pic.twitter.com/zVNuM90v5h— Zach Borg (@IceBorg) October 28, 2023
Angel Johnson gets the @GoJacksFB backups a score on a 4 yard run. 37-3 SDSU. 55 seconds left.— Zach Borg (@IceBorg) October 28, 2023
Previous Coverage:
DOME OF DOOM? Coyotes lean on home success, Jacks eager to leave Dakota Dome struggles behind them
Former SDSU assistant Josh Davis faces alma mater for first time as USD’s Offensive Coordinator Saturday
South Dakota State’s Rogers: Team needs to lock-in ahead of rivalry against South Dakota
USD’s Bob Nielson knows Saturday will be huge in rivalry with SDSU
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.