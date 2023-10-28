After slow first quarter, SDSU wins rivalry matchup 37-3

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits defeated the South Dakota Coyotes on Saturday at the DakotaDome 37-3.

A full recap of the game will be on Dakota News Now Saturday night at 10:00 p.m.

GAME THREAD-@SDCoyotesFB get the opening kick and drive to @GoJacksFB 26. 4th and 8 upcoming. SDSU is challenging a possible incomplete fumble. USD may kick a field. pic.twitter.com/0Xj1BPzv5R — Zach Borg (@IceBorg) October 28, 2023

END 1-@SDCoyotesFB lead @GoJacksFB 3-0. USD defense has really answered the bell. Coyote offense with some key drops. Honestly, SDSU making the kind of mistakes (penalties, special teams) you’d not expect from a team that’s played in more big games. pic.twitter.com/LGQYYinKLu — Zach Borg (@IceBorg) October 28, 2023

HALF-Hunter Dustman hits a career long 49-yard field goal. @GoJacksFB dominate the 2nd quarter and lead @SDCoyotesFB 17-3. AND SDSU gets the second half kickoff. Wow. pic.twitter.com/OYtvKkcVTw — Zach Borg (@IceBorg) October 28, 2023

END 3-@SDCoyotesFB fans do not expect another miracle and many are heading for the exits. @GoJacksFB lead 23-3. pic.twitter.com/zVNuM90v5h — Zach Borg (@IceBorg) October 28, 2023

Angel Johnson gets the @GoJacksFB backups a score on a 4 yard run. 37-3 SDSU. 55 seconds left. — Zach Borg (@IceBorg) October 28, 2023

