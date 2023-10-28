Avera Medical Minute
After slow first quarter, SDSU wins rivalry matchup 37-3

USD has won last two games in series with SDSU in Vermillion
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits defeated the South Dakota Coyotes on Saturday at the DakotaDome 37-3.

A full recap of the game will be on Dakota News Now Saturday night at 10:00 p.m.

Previous Coverage:

DOME OF DOOM? Coyotes lean on home success, Jacks eager to leave Dakota Dome struggles behind them

Former SDSU assistant Josh Davis faces alma mater for first time as USD’s Offensive Coordinator Saturday

South Dakota State’s Rogers: Team needs to lock-in ahead of rivalry against South Dakota

USD’s Bob Nielson knows Saturday will be huge in rivalry with SDSU

