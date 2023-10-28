The Monument fills with the sound of music as Rapid City hosts the All-State chorus and orchestra concert

Avera Medical Minute
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Monument was filled with the sound of music Friday afternoon as students from across the state came together to practice for the South Dakota High School Activities Association All-State chorus and orchestra concert.

This year’s chorus consists of 924 singers from 142 schools, while the orchestra comprises 163 musicians from 30 schools across the state.

Students in attendance were excited to get the ball rolling and work together to create something special.

“I’m excited about the performance, and I’m excited to see how it all turns out,” one student in attendance stated. Another student added, “It’s very rewarding to be here. We all had to try out for the positions that we got, and it’s just really cool to see how All-State has progressed throughout the years.”

The concert is Saturday at 7 p.m. and will be live-streamed by South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

