REAL PIONEERS! Augustana upsets #2 Denver in their fifth game in program history

DENVER, CO (Dakota News Now) - 5,280 feet in the air, Augustana tallied the exhibition shootout win over No. 2 Denver to cap off one of the biggest moments in the young history of Viking hockey. The game will officially go down in history as a tie as the exhibition shootout won’t be officially recorded.

Augustana battled back from a 3-0, 4-2 and 5-4 Denver advantage to force overtime and secure the exhibition shootout win.

In a busy first period in the Mile High City, it was Denver who opened up the scoring with a goal 1:35 into the frame by Boston Buckberger. The Pioneers continued their offensive ways with a goal two minutes later by Reiger Lorenz.

DU piled on its third goal of the period at the eight-minute mark off a shot from Jack Devine. Augustana found its offensive juice with a first-career goal from Owen Bohn off a two-on-one rush carried in by Simon Falk. Bohn’s goal led to Augustana’s second of the night, coming late in the first period as Hunter Bischoff crashed the net and buried one past the Pioneers’ goalie. The score remained 3-2 in favor of Denver as the buzzer rang.

The second period saw both teams share possession of the puck as Augustana evened the shots at 19 apiece. Zack Rose came up big in marquee moments as he stopped premier scoring chances for the Pioneers. After a 20 minute battle in the period, both teams went into the locker room with a score line of 3-2.

Both teams opened up the third frame in a physical battle but Denver prevailed with its fourth of the night from Kieran Cebrian as he tapped it past Rose’s pad with 13 minutes to go.

Augustana battled back in an offensive packed final 10 minutes of play started by Arnaud Vachon who netted his second goal of the season in front of the net. Seconds later Hayden Hennen lit the lamp for his first-career goal with a shot from the point to even the score at four apiece.

Denver worked its way into the offensive zone and grabbed the lead after a lengthy review. A late penalty to the Pioneers pushed the Vikings to a power play with two minutes remaining. Chase Brand played hero as he found the back of the net with 20 seconds to play to force an overtime.

Both teams battled back and forth throughout overtime with both teams finding ample scoring chances but the score remained square as the game headed to an exhibition shootout.

Jack Jensen netted the lone goal in the shootout with a backhand shot over the blocker. Rose stood tall and denied Denver’s chance to push extra rounds as Augustana secured the exhibition shootout win.

Up Next

Augustana makes the trip to Colorado Springs, Colorado, as it faces undefeated Colorado College to close out its weekend in the Centennial State. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. (CT)

