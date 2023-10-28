Sioux Falls Zombie Walkers brave the cold to deliver chills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite the cold and snow on Saturday, the streets of downtown Sioux Falls were filled with the undead.

The Sioux Falls Zombie Walk parade took place at 4:00 p.m., kicking off from Remedy Brewing at the 8th and Railroad Center.

The walking dead hobbled west on 8th Street before turning north onto Phillips Avenue.

Before the parade, a face-painting station was set up to make sure everyone looked their best before the walk, and a costume contest was held to find the greatest ghoul.

“We’ve had wedding proposals out here, we’ve had kids out here, we’ve had dogs out here, we’ve had older people out here,” said Co-organizer Shelly Connor. “During Covid, when we didn’t have Zombie Walk, I was finding that there were so many people that missed it because it’s a tradition and they grew up with it. It’s back and it’s here to stay.”

Zombie Walk is organized by the Sioux Falls Roller Dolls and proceeds from this year’s event benefitted Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA).

