Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls Zombie Walkers brave the cold to deliver chills

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite the cold and snow on Saturday, the streets of downtown Sioux Falls were filled with the undead.

The Sioux Falls Zombie Walk parade took place at 4:00 p.m., kicking off from Remedy Brewing at the 8th and Railroad Center.

The walking dead hobbled west on 8th Street before turning north onto Phillips Avenue.

Before the parade, a face-painting station was set up to make sure everyone looked their best before the walk, and a costume contest was held to find the greatest ghoul.

“We’ve had wedding proposals out here, we’ve had kids out here, we’ve had dogs out here, we’ve had older people out here,” said Co-organizer Shelly Connor. “During Covid, when we didn’t have Zombie Walk, I was finding that there were so many people that missed it because it’s a tradition and they grew up with it. It’s back and it’s here to stay.”

Zombie Walk is organized by the Sioux Falls Roller Dolls and proceeds from this year’s event benefitted Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA).

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls woman is speaking out about her experience at a local hospital earlier this month...
Sioux Falls mom deals with bed bugs in hospital delivery room
Angela Bino, left, and Jessica Bino, right, are facing murder charges after a stabbing in Sioux...
Documents: Sioux City woman killed by daughter, granddaughter
Two arrested for Yankton High School threat
During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses.
Sioux Falls business fails alcohol compliance check
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

ZooBoo returns to the Great Plains Zoo for weekend of fun and frights
ZooBoo returns for weekend of family fun
Saturday's Top headlines and weather Dakota News Now 10-28-2023
On Saturday, northbound traffic on Interstate 29 near Exit 42 was shut down and rerouted after...
Snow impacts travel on interstates
Saturday Morning's Forecast