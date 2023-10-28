Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lincoln, Tea & Pierre roll to semifinals

Games played Friday following weather postponements
Lincoln, Tea Pierre roll into semifinals
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:10 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, TEA & PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three of the top teams in 11AAA and 11AA had to wait an extra day to earn their expected spots in the South Dakota State Football Semifinals.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Lincoln’s 56-21 victory over Rapid City Stevens

-Tea Area’s 39-13 win over Sturgis

-Pierre’s 49-26 rout of Spearfish

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls woman is speaking out about her experience at a local hospital earlier this month...
Sioux Falls mom deals with bed bugs in hospital delivery room
Angela Bino, left, and Jessica Bino, right, are facing murder charges after a stabbing in Sioux...
Documents: Sioux City woman killed by daughter, granddaughter
Koda Fernau, center, appeared in Antelope County Court on Wednesday.
Teenager who allegedly threatened to ‘shoot up’ school bus has bond revoked after drug test
The future state prison in Lincoln County continues to face pushback from residents living near...
Lincoln County Commission calls for state to meet with residents, ‘Frankly, it’s not how we treat people in South Dakota.’
Two arrested for Yankton High School threat

Latest News

Augustana Hockey
REAL PIONEERS! Augustana upsets #2 Denver in their fifth game in program history
Sioux Center runs away for a score during their 3A playoff win over Algona
IOWA PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, West Lyon, Spirit Lake & Sioux Center advance in postseason
Coyote players and fans cheer at the Dakota Dome following 2021 SDSU win
DOME OF DOOM? Coyotes lean on home success, Jacks eager to leave Dakota Dome struggles behind them
7-year-old saves sister from armed carjacker
7-year-old saves sister from armed carjacker