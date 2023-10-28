South Dakota’s only LGBTQ2S+ center opens in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The only center for LGBTQ+ and two-spirit people in the state of South Dakota opened its doors in Sioux Falls on Friday.

The site was headed up by the Transformation Project. Since the group’s founding in 2019, the dream of Executive Director Susan Williams was to provide a space for LGBTQ people to build community and provide resources.

Now, the Prism Community Center is a reality.

“It’s a really exciting day,” Williams expressed.

The Prism Community Center is filled with colorful spaces, set up with care over the last few months, but it’s a vision that Williams has been keeping her eye on for even longer.

“We started out gathering in my basement and by the time we had fifty people there, it was time to find a new home,” Williams explained. “Now we have a place where people can come and gather and find community, gather support and get resources for whatever they need and just be together.”

The grand opening included an open house for people to tour the building and see what they have to offer.

Morgan Metzinger was able to get a sneak peek of the building when she visited for a practice run for an upcoming “Transforming the Runway” event and she really enjoys the space.

“I never in a million years would have guessed a space like this would begin to exist in South Dakota,” Metzinger said. “I think of this more of a Minneapolis, Portland, Oregon type of thing, but to have one here is really great.”

Metzinger and Williams said that the resources provided at the community center are important to the LGBTQ2S+ community. From books to support groups to connecting with health workers to gender-diverse clothing, they feel that this location is at the right place at the right time.

“It is a scary time for trans folks and, you know, the entire queer community around the state of South Dakota, but also nationwide. Having this inclusive space where people can come together and find hope and camaraderie is super important,” Williams said.

“Simply put, it sounds like corporate jargon, but diversity is strength,” Metzinger said.

Even though the space is officially open, the Prism Community Center will have a ribbon cutting and open house with the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 8 starting at 4:30 p.m.

