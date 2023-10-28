Avera Medical Minute
ZooBoo returns for weekend of family fun

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With Halloween just a few days away, an annual tradition made its return to the Great Plains Zoo.

ZooBoo kicked off on Friday and runs through the weekend.

Festivities include a creepy carousel, the Spooky Savannah Express Train, hundreds of painted pumpkins, and plenty of candy.

Despite the snowy conditions on Saturday, plenty of people made it out to join in on the fun

“It’s been a time-tested event that people look forward to every year,” said Great Plains Zoo CEO, Becky Dewitz. “Despite the weather, we’re having great attendance. Last year, we had phenomenal weather, so we broke attendance records. This year, I’m just impressed that people are coming down and enjoying the zoo. It’s a great time to see our animals. With this cool weather, there’s a number of animals that absolutely love fresh snow and they have pumpkins to chew on so they’re having a good time as well.”

There will also be an additional hour on Sunday morning for those with sensory processing issues that starts at 9:00 a.m.

