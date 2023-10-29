Dordt dumps Briar Cliff

SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Dordt Defenders erupted for 28 points in the second quarter on the way to a 49-0 shutout win over Briar Cliff on a snowy and cold afternoon to close their October schedule. The Defenders needed the four scores to stretch the advantage from a slim 7-0 lead that held for over 15 minutes of playing time.

The Defenders first score was a 27 yard pass reception from Kade McDaniel to Kaden Harken with 11:50 left in the first quarter to finish a 61 yard drive.

Dordt turned the ball over on downs and on a fumble on its next two drives but Briar Cliff’s offense sputtered against a Dordt defense that earned a shutout for the first time this season. The Defenders extended the lead with a Brendan Pieper 31 yard run to finish a 51 yard drive with 10:21 left in the half and the Defenders added a Nick Wellen 48 yard run at the 4:58 mark and then the floodgates opened with Jessup Leakey picking off a pass and he went 40 yards for his first career touchdown off the pick six.

Dordt got the ball back again and this time Harken took the reverse pitch and went 80 yards for Dordt’s fourth score of the quarter, this one with 1:40 left in the half. Dordt got the ball back after a turnover on downs with little time left and a desperation heave at the horn was caught inside the five but Isaac Looker was kept out of the end zone, ending the half on the play.

Two more scores came in the third and fourth quarter as Pieper found paydirt a second time with a six yard run that capped a 10 play drive and Coleson Quiring had Dordt’s second pick six, a 30 yard interception and return to make the final 49-0.

THE NUMBERS

NEXT Dordt will travel to face Morningside on Saturday, November 4 at 1:00.

